US to attack Iranian nuclear facilities again if needed — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. Washington is ready to attack Iranian nuclear facilities again "if necessary," US President Donald Trump said following the statement by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on serious damage after the previous attack.

"Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, on the Iran nuclear sites: "Damages are very severe, they are destroyed." Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary!" the president wrote on his Truth Social page.

Trump also urged the CNN TV channel to fire "their phony reporter" and apologize to the US president and air force pilots who he said destroyed the nuclear sites.

Araghchi said in an interview with Fox News earlier that the Iranian nuclear facilities were "seriously damaged," adding though that Tehran does not intend to give up enrichment, which is a question of national pride.

On June 25, Trump and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cited new intelligence data claiming that Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, struck overnight June 21-22, were obliterated. The White House additionally assured that, according to Washington’s data, Iran failed to remove nuclear materials from these sites prior to the strikes.

CNN reported on June 24, citing sources, that the US intelligence community believes the US strikes failed to completely destroy key components of Tehran’s nuclear program.