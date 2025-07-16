Ukrainian lawmakers vote to allow people over 60 years old to serve

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada approved a second reading of a bill to raise the age of conscription beyond the maximum of 60, said Irina Gerashchenko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament.

"As many as 306 MPs voted for the measure allowing people who have reached the age limit for military service to enter into contracts with the army," the legislator wrote on her Telegram channel.

The bill enables those who have turned 60 but "are still willing and physically fit to remain in the army" to sign up for military service, she explained.

A Ukrainian law-related newspaper said both men and women can serve, with a mandatory two-month-long probation period. During martial law, contract soldiers over 60 years old can sign up for a 12-month military service and even have their contracts extended.

General mobilization has been repeatedly declared and extended in Ukraine since February 2022. The country has been struggling to recruit soldiers for its army and is now forced to draft even those not eligible for mandatory military service.