Zelensky says 'ready for action' if Kiev gets longer-range weapons

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Kiev "is ready for action" should it be given long-range missiles, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky told Newsmax television in an interview.

"We are ready for action, for a demonstration of force," Zelensky said in response to a Newsmax correspondent’s question about whether Kiev is going to deliver strikes inside Russia if it gets long-range weapons. However, he downplayed the possibility of Kiev using this force, saying that Russia should know "about its existence."

On July 14, US President Donald Trump announced sending more US weapons and military aid to Kiev to be purchased by European nations with coordination from NATO. According to the Financial Times, Trump in a conversation with Zelensky on July 4 discussed the possibility of sending additional longer-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. On July 15, the US leader dismissed this report saying he is not looking to deliver longer-range missiles to Ukraine.