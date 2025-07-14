US envoy to NATO expects Putin to respond to Trump's statements

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker believes that US President Donald Trump's statements on arms supplies to Ukraine and the introduction of additional anti-Russian restrictions will provoke a response from Russia, including from President Vladimir Putin.

"Obviously, he's going to react to not only the United States weapons being readily available to the Ukrainians at Europe's expense. He's also going to respond, obviously, to this tariff," Whitaker told Fox News, citing China and India among the key purchasers of Russian oil, who will be affected by the tariffs, among other nations.

Earlier, President Trump announced that Washington would continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe agreed to pay for the supplies. The US leader specified that NATO would coordinate this process. In addition, he noted that the United States would impose import duties of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington fail to reach agreements on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days.