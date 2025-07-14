At least 95 Palestinians dead in Israeli strikes on Gaza over past 24 hours — TV

DUBAI, July 14. /TASS/. Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip have claimed the lives of 95 Palestinians over the past 24 hours, the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera reported.

The broadcaster stated that Israel continued its attacks across Gaza, targeting locations including a busy marketplace and a water distribution point. The strikes resulted in at least 95 Palestinian deaths. An Israeli attack on a market in Gaza killed at least 17 people. In the Nuseirat refugee camp, an Israeli missile struck a water distribution facility, killing 10 people, including 7 children who had been waiting in line to collect drinking water, and wounding 17 others.

On May 18, the Israeli army began hostilities in the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip as part of its large-scale ground operation "Gideon’s Chariots." Its stated goal is the complete defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages held in the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that after the operation, the army plans to establish control over the entire Gaza Strip.