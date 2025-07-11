Erdogan hails PKK disarmament as major step toward terrorism-free Turkey

ISTANBUL, July 11. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed the disarmament process begun by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) as an important step toward a terrorism-free Turkey.

"I hope the major step that was taken today on the path to a terrorism-free Turkey will bring about positive results," he wrote on his X page.

He wished for God’s help on the path the country is following "for the sake of our security, our people, and lasting peace in our region."

The Turkish president is expected to speak on this matter in more detail on Saturday.

According to earlier reports, the first group of PKK militants laid down their arms in the mountains of the Sulaymaniyah Governorate, Iraqi Kurdistan on Friday. As follows from the footage released by the Turkish media, at least 30 submachine guns and one rocket launcher were symbolically lit on fire. Some 30 PKK members, about half of them women, took part in the ceremony.

In February, PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, who is serving time in prison in Turkey on terrorism charges, called on all PKK-affiliated groups to lay down arms and end the armed conflict with Ankara. The party’s conference in May made a decision to self-dissolve and put an end to the nearly 50-year standoff with Turkey’s authorities.