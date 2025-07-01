Germany not to become party to conflict in Ukraine — Merz

BERLIN, July 1. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that Berlin, despite supplying weapons to Kiev, would not become a party to the conflict in Ukraine.

"One thing is for sure, and I say it again: Germany will not be a party to the conflict," he said in an interview with ARD TV channel. "Together we must try to do everything to stop this war."

Talking about a possible visit to Moscow, the chancellor claimed that "he would not make such a visit in the foreseeable future," if Russia escalates the conflict. However, he did not rule out discussing with Russian President Vladimir Putin ways to achieve a truce in Ukraine, but under two conditions. "First, it should be clear that there is such a direction, and [second] this is possible only with Ukraine present, not behind Ukraine's back. Then we can talk about it, but we haven't reached that point yet."

Merz also called the decision not to admit Ukraine to NATO at the alliance's 2008 summit a mistake. "From my point of view, in retrospect it was a mistake, but the hindsight it's always smarter," the chancellor said.

Earlier, at a meeting organized by TASS with the heads of the world's leading news agencies in St. Petersburg, Putin said that Russia had not given up contacts with Germany and was ready to cooperate if Merz wanted it.