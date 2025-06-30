EU allocates 270 mln euros to Armenia — Kallas

BRUSSELS, June 30. /TASS/. The European Union has allocated 270 mln euros to Armenia within the so-called ‘Resilience and Growth Plan’, with a portion of those funds to be spent on financing Armenian "independent" media outlets as part of the fight against "disinformation and hybrid threats," High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas who is on a visit to Yerevan, said.

"The EU has allocated 270 mln euros to Armenia as part of Resilience and Growth Plan by 2027 to support business and develop EU-Armenia relations, as well as support reforms in Armenia," she said. The plan also includes "major financing for independent media in Armenia for the fight against hybrid threats and for the sake of supporting democracy," Kallas added.

She mentioned support of "independent" media in the context of discussing the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.

Kallas noted that she discussed in Yerevan Armenia's participation in the EU's Black Sea Strategy, which was previously presented in Brussels as an initiative to reduce Russia's influence in the region. She also noted that Brussels and Yerevan reached an agreement on the possibility of Armenia's participation in EU foreign crisis management missions.