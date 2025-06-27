EAEU leaders kick off meeting with delegation members

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. The leaders of observer states, namely Cuba and Uzbekistan, as well as guest countries - Mongolia and the United Arab Emirates - have joined the leaders of the EAEU countries to attend Supreme Eurasian Economic Council talks with delegation members, with Russian President Vladimir Putin also taking part in the event.

Each participating country is expected to deliver a speech. In addition to speeches by the Russian president and summit host, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, addresses are also expected from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Japarov, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who are attending the meeting via video link.

The event will also feature remarks by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Speeches are also anticipated from Mongolia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Cuba and Uzbekistan have held observer status within the EAEU since 2020. Mongolia and the UAE have expressed interest in cooperating with the organization and are expected to sign trade agreements with the EAEU at the conclusion of the summit.