PREVIEW: Top EU diplomats to discuss Middle East conflict, anti-Russian sanctions

BRUSSELS, June 23. /TASS/. EU foreign affairs ministers will discuss the Israeli-Iranian conflict and approve the 18th sanctions package against Russia at their scheduled meeting in Luxembourg.

Additionally, they will make another attempt to introduce sanctions against several Israeli ministers for the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip but this is unlikely due to the absence of consensus.

The current meeting between the top European diplomats is the last one before the summit of NATO countries’ leaders in the Hague on June 24-25 and of EU leaders in Brussels on June 26-27. The high officials will discuss preparations for these summits.