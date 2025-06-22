Iran calls on UN Security Council to convene emergency meeting

UNITED NATIONS, June 22. /TASS/. Iran has called on the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting in connection with the US’ attacks on the republic’s nuclear facilities, Permanent Representative of Iran to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said in the letter addressed to President of the Security Council and UN Secretary-General.

"In light of the grave and far-reaching consequences of the United States’ savage and criminal actions for international peace and security, the Islamic Republic of Iran urgently requests the Security Council to convene an emergency meeting without delay to address this blatant and unlawful act of aggression," the letter reads.

The meeting of the UN Security Council is also necessary "to condemn [the actions mentioned] in the strongest possible terms, and to take all necessary measures under its Charter-mandated responsibilities that the perpetrator of such heinous crimes is held fully accountable and does not go unpunished," Iran’s Permanent Representative added.

US President Donald Trump reported earlier that the US Air Force had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran.