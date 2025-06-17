Trump says not really pursuing talks with Iran — news agency

WASHINTON, June 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he is not actively pursuing talks with Iran to settle the conflict with Israel, AFP reported.

According to the news agency, the US leader told reporters aboard his presidential plane en route from Canada to the US that he did not want to engage in talks with Tehran. Trump said he wants a "real end" to the conflict, not a ceasefire. The president also insisted that Iran "give up entirely," though he did not specify the details. Trump confirmed that he would soon visit the Situation Room to monitor the conflict between Iran and Israel.

Trump also said he may send Vice President JD Vance or special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff to negotiate with the Iranian authorities.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.