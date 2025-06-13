Iran's Atomic Energy Organization labels IAEA complicit in Israel strike

DUBAI, June 13. /TASS/. By failing to condemn Israel's strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has turned complicit in the attack and lost its credibility on the global stage, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said in a statement.

"The AEOI regards the [IAEA's] silence as a complicity in the Zionist regime's actions and believes that by doing so, the agency has become a toy in the hands of the Zionist regime, losing its credibility as a respected international body. This attack is a failure for the IAEA, as Director General [Rafael Grossi] has failed to fulfill his professional and impartial role, including in ensuring the security of peaceful nuclear facilities under the agency's supervision," Tasnim quoted the AEOI as saying.