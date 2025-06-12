Top Swedish diplomat calls for EU sanctions against Israeli ministers

STOCKHOLM, June 12. /TASS/. The European Union should follow in the footsteps of Western allies by imposing sanctions on far-right members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said.

"We now take the next step to also push for sanctioning individual extremist ministers," she told Politico after a meeting with top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas.

Earlier, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway announced restrictions against Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, accusing both of inciting extremist violence against Palestinians. The sanctions include entry bans and asset freezes.