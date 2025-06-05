UN monitoring Russia-Ukraine talks, ready to support peace process — relief chief

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The United Nations is closely following the Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul and stands ready to support the peace process, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher told TASS in an interview.

"I think we're all watching carefully to see what happens in Istanbul. When I was in Ukraine and now when I've been in Russia, I've been pushing for peace, a just peace, a peace that protects civilians, a peace that allows us to get humanitarian support to all civilians in need, wherever they are," Fletcher stated.

"And the UN, of course, is there to support the process as needed," the UN official emphasized.

Fletcher noted that, as a diplomat, he "will always hope for peace, even when it's difficult." "There are many obstacles in the way, but I hope that they can succeed," he added.

The second round of resumed direct talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted just over an hour, with delegations communicating in Russian. The parties exchanged documents outlining their respective visions for resolving the conflict.