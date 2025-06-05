Kim reassures Russia’s Security Council chief of Pyongyang’s support on Ukraine

SEOUL, June 5. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kin Jong Un has reassured visiting Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu that Pyongyang will continue supporting Moscow in international affairs, including the situation in Ukraine, the Central Korean News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Kim received Shoigu on June 4.

"Kim Jong Un affirmed that the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea will, in the future, too, unconditionally support the stand of Russia and its foreign policies in all the crucial international political issues including the Ukrainian issue and responsibly observe the articles of the treaty between the DPRK and Russia," KCNA said.

"He expressed expectation and conviction that Russia would, as ever, surely win victory in the sacred cause of justice for defending national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests," it said, adding that the North Korean leader wished the Russian people "eternal victory, prosperity and happiness."

According to the agency, the meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere of trust. The sides discussed the situation around Ukraine and the international agenda. "The talk confirmed the consensus of stand of the two sides," KCNA noted. Shoigu conveyed the Russian leadership’s special gratitude for "the matchless heroism and self-sacrificing spirit of the Korean people's excellent sons who participated in the operations for liberating the Kursk area and defended the precious part of the Russian territory as their own motherland, fighting shoulder to shoulder with Russian soldiers in the same trench.".