Israeli warplanes deliver strike on Syria’s south — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 4. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets delivered a strike on targets in southern Syria in response to Tuesday’s shelling of its territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

On Tuesday evening, the Israeli military said they had detected the launch of two projectiles from the territory of Syria, which fell in an unpopulated area in Israel. In response, the Israeli artillery shelled Syria’s southern districts. Shortly after, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz blamed the incident on Syria’s transitional government and its head, Ahmed Al-Sharaa.