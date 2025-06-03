WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. The Washington administration will not allow Tehran to enrich uranium under a potential deal on Iran’s nuclear program, US President Donald Trump said.

"The Autopen (former US President Joe Biden - TASS) should have stopped Iran a long time ago from ‘enriching.’ Under our potential agreement - we will not allow any enrichment of uranium!" he wrote on the Truth Social platform.

Earlier, the Axios news website reported that the nuclear deal proposal the United States had given Iran on May 30 would allow limited low-level uranium enrichment on Iranian soil for a to-be-determined period of time, contradicting public statements from top officials.