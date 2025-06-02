{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Iran's nuclear program

US nuclear deal offer allows Iran to enrich uranium — media

The media outlet points out that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt "did not deny any of the details of the proposal described to Axios"

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. The nuclear deal proposal the United States gave Iran on May 30 would allow limited low-level uranium enrichment on Iranian soil for a to-be-determined period of time, contradicting public statements from top officials, the Axios news website writes.

Earlier, Washington officials stated that Tehran must abandon uranium enrichment and actually wrap up its nuclear program. Such statements were particularly made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. "The secret proposal shows far more flexibility," Axios notes.

The media outlet points out that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt "did not deny any of the details of the proposal described to Axios," only saying that the US administration "will not comment on details of the proposal to the media." She added that it would be in Iran’s "best interest to accept" US initiatives.

Axios specifies that according to the proposal, "Iran will have to temporarily reduce its enrichment concentration to 3%." The initiative says that "Iran's underground enrichment facilities will have to become ‘non-operational’ for a period of time agreed by the parties", and "the enrichment activity in Iran's above-ground facilities will temporarily be limited." Iran "would have to halt new research and development on centrifuges" and "would not be allowed to build any new enrichment facilities and must dismantle critical infrastructure for conversion and processing of uranium."

Meanwhile, "the enrichment activity in Iran's above-ground facilities will temporarily be limited to the level needed for nuclear reactor fuel according to International Atomic Energy Agency guidelines." According to the offer, the nuclear deal will provide for the creation of a regional enrichment consortium. "The proposal says that sanctions relief will be granted only after Iran ‘demonstrates real commitment" to the satisfaction of the US and IAEA,’ the media outlet points out. Finally, the agreement will establish a "strong system for monitoring and verification" including immediate approval of the IAEA's additional protocol.

Iran's nuclear program issueUnited StatesIran
