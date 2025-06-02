Russia, Ukraine agree on more swaps, details to follow — Ukrainian chief negotiator

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine have agreed on new exchanges, with details to come later, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led Kiev’s delegation, said.

"We have agreed on exchanges. Details will soon be made public," he said in a video posted by the Novosti Live media outlet.

According to Umerov, the swaps will involve the badly wounded, the sick, and children, as well as on the return of the bodies of those killed. "Details and more information will be announced later," he told reporters before leaving the podium.