Sweden strengthens measures to combat so-called shadow fleet

STOCKHOLM, May 31. /TASS/. The Swedish government has decided to strengthen measures to combat the so-called shadow fleet, its office said in a press release.

According to it, the Coast Guard and the Maritime Administration have been instructed to verify the insurance status of foreign vessels entering Swedish ports and passing through the country's territorial waters and economic zone. The decision will take effect on July 1.

"This clearly emphasizes Sweden's presence in the Baltic Sea, which in itself has a deterrent effect. It also provides Sweden and its allies with important information about ships that can be used to add many shadow fleet ships to sanctions lists. We are seeing more and more problematic events in the Baltic Sea, and this requires us to do more than hope for the best; we must also prepare for the worst," the press release quoted Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson as saying.

According to Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer, the shadow fleet allegedly "circumvents international rules and threatens security." "Controlling a larger number of vessels is extremely important," he pointed out.