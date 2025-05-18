Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer with metastasis to bone tissue — statement

NEW YORK, May 19. /TASS/. Doctors on Friday diagnosed former US President Joe Biden with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, the politician’s office announced on Sunday.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," the statement said. "The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," a Biden spokesperson told the US media.

According to the statement, Biden has a form of prostate cancer "characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone." The Gleason scale is traditionally used in prostate cancer diagnosis to determine the malignancy of the process on a scale of one to ten, which is important for predicting the course of the disease.

The White House has not yet responded to TASS' request for comment on the detection of cancer in the former US leader.

Biden is 82 years old. In March 2023, he underwent surgical excision.