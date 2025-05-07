Trump says time for decisions on Ukrainian reconciliation

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that the moment for decisions on Ukrainian reconciliation is coming, the US leader told reporters in the White House.

When asked to comment on earlier remarks by US Vice President JD Vance that Russia allegedly wanted too much during talks on Ukrainian reconciliation, Trump repled: "It's possible that he [Vance] is right."

"He may know some things," Trump added. "We are getting to a point where some decisions are going to have to be made. I'm not happy about it."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called for resolving the Ukraine conflict, highlighting the need to take Russia’s interests into account when addressing the root causes of the crisis. According to him, this is the only way to establish long-term peace, which is what Moscow wants.