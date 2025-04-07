Israel says eliminated Hamas militant posing as journalist in Gaza

TEL AVIV, April 7. /TASS/. The Israeli military has eliminated Hassan Abdel Fattah Mohammed Aslih, a member of the armed formations of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the army press service said.

According to its statement, Aslih acted "under the cover of a journalist" and owned a media company.

According to Israel, Aslih was directly involved in fighting as part of the Khan Yunis brigade of Hamas’ military wing. Among other things, he participated in the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, in response to which the current military operation in the enclave was launched. "During the massacre, he recorded and posted footage of robberies, arson and murders on social media," the statement says.

Before the strike, the Israeli military took measures aimed at minimizing damage to the local civilian population, the press service assured. "The Israel Defense Forces and the General Security Service will continue to take measures to eliminate any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel and the troops of the Israel Defense Forces," the military concluded.