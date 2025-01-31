France completes pullout of troops from Chad — media

HARARE, January 31. /TASS/. France has formally transferred control over its military base, the Sergent Adji Kossei Base in N’Djamena, to Chad’s military, fully withdrawing its troops from the Central African country, Tchadinfos reported.

Earlier French soldiers left bases in Faya-Largeau and Abeche.

In late November, Chad announced the severance of its defense agreement with France. On December 20, Chad’s authorities demanded that France withdraw all its troops from the country’s territory by January 31, 2025. Until recently, there have been around 1,000 French troops in the three bases in Chad - N’Djamena, Faya-Largeau and Abeche.

Authorities in Chad and other former French colonies in West Africa, Mali and Niger, argued that Paris was more interested in preserving its positions in the region than helping ensure security in those nations.

Chad’s Prime Minister Allamaye Halina hailed the decision by N’Djamena to terminate its military cooperation with France as a "brave and patriotic" move, one which was long awaited by the nation.

Most observers labeled the recent moves to oust the French military from Mali, Niger and Chad as a strategic defeat for Paris. According to Le Point magazine, France’s exit from the region "is a symbol of its decline" and can be attributed to "foreign policy mistakes and a loss of influence."

Still, France has military bases in Gabon, the Ivory coast, and Senegal. The President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has told French media that his country also seeks the withdrawal of French troops from its territory. Currently, there are 350 French servicemen deployed in Senegal.