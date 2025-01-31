EU mission in Rafah on Egyptian border starts work — top diplomat

BRUSSELS, January 31. /TASS/. The European Union is deploying a mission to Rafah on the border with Egypt, foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced.

"Europe is here to help: the EU’s civilian border mission deploys today to the Rafah crossing at the request of the Palestinians and the Israelis. It will support Palestinian border personnel and allow the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those who need medical care," she wrote on her X page.

The ceasefire regime in Gaza took effect on January 19. On the same day, Palestinian factions released the first group of hostages, including three Israeli women. In response, Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners from jails. On January 25, four female hostages held in the enclave who had served in the Israel Defense Forces returned home from Gaza. For its part, Israel released 200 Palestinian prisoners, of whom 114 arrived in the West Bank, 16 returned to Gaza, and the remaining 70 were deported to Egypt, where they were met by representatives of the Hamas leadership.