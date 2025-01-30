Trump refrains from commenting on possible contacts with Russian, Chinese leaders

WASHINGTON, January 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump refrained from making any comments to the press about his potential contacts with the leaders of Russia and China, but said that he is "doing very well" in both directions.

"I won't comment on either of them, but we're doing very well with regard to both," the US leader said.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said he had not discussed with the Russian leader the latest deadly air crash in Washington, in which Russian citizens were among the dead, but hinted at some sort of contact on a different issue.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remains ready for communication with the US at the presidential level, but has not received any requests for such talks from Washington.