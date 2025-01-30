US intelligence to support negotiations on Ukraine – Trump’s pick for DNI

WASHINGTON, January 31. /TASS/. The US national intelligence will provide US President Donald Trump with all information he needs in order to facilitate his efforts aimed at promoting negotiations on Ukraine, Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said.

"If confirmed as DNI, my priority would be to ensure that the President has the critical information he needs to support his efforts to get Russia and Ukraine to <…> get to the negotiating table," she said in written response to lawmakers’ questions asked during confirmation hearings.

When asked to describe the terms of the agreement, which, in her opinion, would bring an end to the conflict, she replied: "As nominee for Director of National Intelligence, my role is not to dictate specific policy terms but to ensure the President and policymakers have access to the most timely, accurate and objective intelligence to best <…> assess the feasibility and risks of any proposed terms."

The Semafor portal wrote with reference to Congress sources on January 23 that Gabbard may not be confirmed to the post, due to doubts voiced by Republican MPs. The portal’s sources in the White House confirmed that Trump still supports her, despite skepticism on the part of his aides and advisers.

Gabbard is known for her criticism of US foreign policies. She accused the administration of Joe Biden of trying to protract the Ukrainian conflict in an attempt to weaken Russia, and called for negotiations between the sides. In 2022 she said that any attempts to settle the Ukrainian crisis need to include Kiev’s territorial losses and its neutral status.