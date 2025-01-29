YEREVAN, January 29. /TASS/. One-third of Armenians believe that intentions to join the EU and the recently signed charter on strategic partnership with the United States will create new risks for their country, including economic ones, according to data published by the representative office of the Gallup International sociological service in the republic.

According to the survey, 24.2% of respondents answered that European integration and the signing of the charter with the United States will create additional risks for Armenia, while 10% believe that it could be bad for the economy.

Meanwhile, 18.6% of respondents believe that this pivot to the West, on the contrary, will be a boon for the economy. As the study points out, 27% answered that this will help improve the security situation for the republic and 18.5% found it difficult to answer.

The study notes that 51% of respondents believe that Armenia will join the EU in the next ten years, 40% do not believe this will happen, and another 9% found it difficult to answer.

When asked how they feel about the draft law on European integration approved by the Armenian government on January 9, 23% said they feel "absolutely positively" about it, 31.9% said "rather positively," 12% replied "rather negatively" and 19.3% said "definitely negatively".

The percentage of those who found it difficult to answer this question was 13.8%.

On the topic of the partnership agreement with the United States 27.2% of respondents "fully support" it, 34.5% "somewhat support," 13.1% view it "somewhat negatively," and 10.9% are "completely opposed," while 14.3% found it difficult to answer.

The survey was conducted as a telephone interview on January 20-22. It covered 1,100 people. The authors of the survey estimate the maximum margin of error at 3%.

In January, during the visit of the Armenian Foreign Minister to Washington, a charter on strategic partnership with the United States was signed.

On January 9, the Armenian government approved a draft resolution on launching EU integration, and now the issue has been submitted for discussion to parliament. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the West is increasing pressure on Yerevan, inciting it to destroy ties with Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the promises of the US and the EU to replace Russia for Armenia unsubstantiated and recalled that the West is accustomed to perceiving its "partners" exclusively in utilitarian terms.