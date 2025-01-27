SCO mission deems Belarus election transparent, democratic

MINSK, January 27. /TASS/. The observer mission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has recognized the presidential election in Belarus as democratic and reliable, said Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nurlan Yermekbayev, who led a SCO monitoring mission at the election.

"The mission recognizes the recent election as transparent, credible, and democratic," Yermekbayev said at a press conference.

According to him, the election complied with the requirements of the republic's electoral legislation and its international commitments. "The mission found no violations of national legislation that would undermine the legitimacy of the election or affect its outcome," the SCO secretary general added.