Leaders' dialogue ensures development of Russia-China relations — ambassador

BEIJING, January 27. /TASS/. The trustful dialogue of the leaders of Russia and China ensures the progressive development of relations between the two countries in all directions, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said.

"The two leaders met in person three times last year, a substantial and confidential political dialogue ensures the progressive development of the entire complex of [our] bilateral relations," the Russian diplomat said in a congratulatory message published in the Global Times newspaper on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (this time falling on January 29).

Morgulov recalled that 2024 marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. "Under the strategic leadership of [Russian] President Vladimir Putin and [Chinese] President Xi Jinping, the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strate-gic cooperation has reached an unprecedented high level," he emphasized.