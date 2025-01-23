Hungary believes EU should not just blindly renew anti-Russian sanctions, talks needed

BUDAPEST, January 23. /TASS/. Hungary believes the European Union should not just automatically renew anti-Russian sanctions, that the issue should be discussed anew in the context of Donald Trump's presidency, Head of the Prime Minister’s Office Gergely Gulyas said at a briefing.

Hungary is proposing that the EU "discuss this issue given the new situation," specifically, President Donald Trump’s taking office in the US and his intention to establish contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin with the goal of getting a deal done on Ukraine. "Everybody thinks that the renewal of sanctions is a given. We don't believe this should be the case," Gulyas said, referring to the EU’s intention to consider extending anti-Russian sanctions for an additional six months.

At the same time, the official decided not to comment on Hungary's position regarding the 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions now being prepared by the European Commission, whether Budapest would choose to veto it or not.