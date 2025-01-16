CAR President to discuss security, agriculture with Putin

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera is going to discuss cooperation in security, economy, agriculture and exploration with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"During this visit, I would like to discuss with you issues that we consider the priority ones, specifically, cooperation in the sphere of security, the sphere of economic cooperation, agriculture, mines, geology, energy and animal farming," the CAR President said at the start of talks.

On November 21, 2024, the Kimberley Process, the international initiative under the UN auspices, lifted all the restrictions on diamonds exports from the CAR.