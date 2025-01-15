Trump says Israeli hostages held by Hamas to be freed soon

NEW YORK, January 15. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump said Israeli hostages held by Hamas will be released soon.

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel's state-run Kan radio reported that Hamas had approved a Gaza deal. According to the report, the final version of the agreement is set to be signed until the end of day on January 15. Israel’s N12 television also reported that the agreement could be signed on January 15, but it wouldn’t be announced until Thursday. According to the report, the release of hostages from Gaza could start on January 19.

Also on Wednesday, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the Israeli prime minister's office, told TASS that the talks in Doha were ongoing and Israel hoped for a deal on hostages to be reached shortly.

The Ynet news website, however, reported that a senior Israeli official said Hamas at the last minute made new demands in the talks.