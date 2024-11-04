Daily death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon stands at 16 — health ministry

BEIRUT, November 4. /TASS/. Sixteen people died and 90 more were injured as a result of Israeli air raids on Lebanon over the past day, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center under the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

The biggest number of casualties was reported from the southern Nabatieh, Sidon and Tyre governorates, where 16 people were killed and 82 were wounded.

The overall death toll from Israeli bombardments and artillery attacks since the outbreak of the current escalation in October 2023 has reached 3,002, with 13,492 people being wounded.