EU, Japan agree on security and defense partnership

TOKYO, November 1. /TASS/. The European Union and Japan have concluded an agreement on strategic, security and defense partnership. Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell signed the corresponding documents during a ceremony.

"We have exchanged documents on the strategic partnership agreement. It will enter into force on January 1, 2025," the top Japanese diplomat said. "In addition, we agreed on the security and defense partnership," he added, noting that Japan was the first in the Indo-Pacific region to conclude such an agreement with the EU.

"Cooperation and dialogue will be promoted in all defense and security fields," Iwaya added. The Japanese foreign minister said that later the two sides will hold the first strategic dialogue session and discuss not only cooperation but also regional issues. "Japan-EU relations are stronger than ever. We will work together on a wide range of issues, including security," Iwaya added.