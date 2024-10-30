UN facilities in Lebanon targeted over 30 times since October 1

UNITED NATIONS, October 30. /TASS/. Peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) have recorded over 30 shelling attacks on UN facilities in that country since October 1, Andrea Tenenti, UNIFIL spokesman, said during a briefing in New York via video link from Beirut.

"Since the first of October, UNIFIL has recorded over 30 incidents resulting in damage to UN property or premises or injuries to peacekeepers," he said. The spokesman specified that "about 20 of those we could attribute to IDF fire or actions, with seven being clearly deliberate in an incident yesterday."

According to him, it is possible that once Hezbollah or a group affiliated with it opened fire on the peacekeepers. The spokesman emphasized that this was during the shelling of UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura on October 29. "For about a dozen of other incidents, the origin of fire could not be determined," he concluded.