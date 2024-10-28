Georgia’s ruling party secures 89 out of 150 mandates after parliamentary election victory

TBILISI, October 28. /TASS/. The Georgian Dream, Georgia’s ruling political party, has received 89 out of 150 parliamentary seats following its victory in the recent elections, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili announced on Monday.

"The opposition is falsely claiming that it will refuse to accept its electoral lists and that the parliament will supposedly be illegitimate. The parliament will be legitimate," Papuashvili stated during a news briefing.

"The Parliament convenes and recognizes the credentials of 150 deputies by 76 votes," he continued. "If I’m not mistaken, based on this data, the Georgian Dream is entitled to 89 mandates."

"Therefore, just like in 2020, Georgia's parliament will convene, recognize the mandates, and continue its work according to schedule," Papuashvili added.

He explained that after the 2020 parliamentary elections, in which the Georgian Dream also won around 90 mandates, the opposition initially sought to boycott the legislative body's activities. He emphasized that the parliamentary minority would not be able to disrupt the functioning of parliament.

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26, marking the first use of electronic ballot boxes. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling party secured victory with 54.08% of the vote, granting it the right to independently form the government.

Four opposition parties surpassed the five-percent threshold: the Coalition for Change received 10.92% of the vote, the Unity-National Movement Party received 10.12%, the Strong Georgia Party garnered 8.78%, and the Gakharia For Georgia Party achieved 7.76%. All of these parties have refused to recognize the election results.