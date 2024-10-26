Israeli military chief commands strike on Iran — army statement

TEL AVIV, October 26. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Herzi Halevi is commanding Israel’s strike on Iran, the army said in a statement.

"The Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, is currently commanding the strike on Iran from the Israeli Air Force underground command center in Camp Rabin (The Kirya) with the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Major General Tomer Bar," the statement reads.

The Israeli army said earlier that it was conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks.".