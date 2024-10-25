Moldovan authorities procure weapons from Lithuania despite neutrality — opposition

CHISINAU, October 26. /TASS/. President of Moldova Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity continue their course on further militarization of the country and rapprochement with NATO, despite the neutrality, enshrined in the Constitution, says Ilan Shor, leader of the opposition Victory bloc. He stated his concern over the negotiations on military cooperation and arms procurement, held by Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii with his Lithuanian counterpart Laurynas Kasciunas.

"Defense Minister Nosatii travelled to Vilnius and signed an agreement with the Defense Minister of Lithuania on shipment of drones, anti-drone systems, thermal imagers and anti-tank grenade launchers," Shor said on his Telegram channel.

He criticized Sandu for her unwillingness to carry out negotiations with Transnistria and for her course towards the militarization of Moldova, which causes concerns among the authorities of Transnistria and Gagauzia.

"So, the Sandu regime does not want negotiations with Tiraspol, while it does very much want Western weapons. […] There is no dialogue going. What are you preparing for, Maia? A war? To pull the country into a civil standoff or into the Ukrainian crisis - this seems to be the plan. It has not place for security, confidence in the future, prosperity," Shor added.