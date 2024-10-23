BRICS states aimed at expanding energy cooperation — Kazan Declaration

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Cooperation between BRICS member states as large producers and consumers of energy resources and services will expand, according to Kazan Declaration of the 16th summit of the association released on the Kremlin’s website.

"While emphasizing the fundamental role of access to energy in achieving SDGs and noting the outlined risks to energy security we highlight the need for enhanced cooperation among the BRICS countries as major producers and consumers of energy products and services towards fair, inclusive, sustainable, equitable and just energy transitions. We believe that energy security, access and energy transitions are important and need to be balanced taking into consideration full and effective implementation of the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement," the document reads.

"We reiterate the need to take into account national circumstances, including climate and natural conditions, the structure of national economy and energy mix as well as the specific circumstances of those developing countries whose economies heavily depend on income or consumption of fossil fuels and related energy-intensive products to achieve just energy transitions. We believe that the efficient use of all energy sources is critical for just energy transitions towards more flexible, resilient and sustainable energy systems and in this regard we uphold the principle of technological neutrality, i.e. using all available fuels, energy sources and technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions which includes, but is not limited to fossil fuels with abatement and removal technologies, biofuels, natural gas and LPG, hydrogen and its derivatives, including ammonia, nuclear and renewable power, etc.," according to the declaration.