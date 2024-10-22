Hezbollah not to agree to talks with Israel until ceasefire reached

BEIRUT, October 22. /TASS/. Lebanon's Shiite Hezbollah movement has confirmed that it will not go for talks with Israel until the Jewish state ceases attacks on Lebanon.

"No negotiations will take place until a ceasefire is in place," Mohammed Afif, head of the organization's information service, told a news conference in Beirut, broadcast by Al Mayadeen.

Afif added that despite the expectations of the Israeli side, Hezbollah is not going to give up and "sign its surrender document," but rather will continue to defend Lebanon.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that tens of thousands of local residents could return to their homes. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours of October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.