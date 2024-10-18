Over 720 Palestinians die in West Bank since start of Gaza conflict

DUBAI, October 18. /TASS/. At least 728 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 7, 2023, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territory reported.

According to the document issued by the office, 23 Israelis have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem over the same period, of whom 16 were servicemen of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated on October 7, 2023, when the Palestinian Hamas militants infiltrated the Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and started launching airstrikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.