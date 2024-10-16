Several SCO countries advocate linking EAEU and China's One Belt, One Road Initiative

ISLAMABAD, October 16. /TASS/. Several member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have proposed establishing closer ties between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and China's One Belt, One Road investment initiative, according to the final statement adopted following the meeting of the heads of government of the SCO countries.

"The Republic of Belarus, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan while reaffirming support for the People's Republic of China's One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative, noted ongoing work on joint implementation of the project, including efforts to bridge the Eurasian Economic Union and OBOR," the document says.

The heads of delegations of SCO states noted the proposal to create "a Greater Eurasian Partnership with the participation of the SCO, Eurasian Economic Union, Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as other interested states and multilateral associations."