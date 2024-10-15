Israeli army attacks 230 targets in Lebanon, Gaza Strip over day — press service

TEL AVIV, October 15. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck over 230 targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the army press service reported.

"The IDF continues operational activity in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, striking over 230 terrorist targets throughout the past day," the press service said.

According to it, the army continues to fight in the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip, eliminating "dozens of terrorists" over the past 24 hours. In addition, Israeli soldiers are conducting operations in the southern and central parts of the Palestinian enclave, where they "struck and eliminated terrorists" and found and dismantled a rocket launcher belonging to the radical Hamas movement.