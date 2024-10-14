Strong Russia-China ties to prevent global war — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia and China will deepen bilateral cooperation and prevent the international community from descending into global war, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said at the opening of the Russian-Chinese conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between Russia and China, the diplomat recalled. "The path hasn’t been easy, there were ups and downs, but our ties have grown even stronger. And we have set an example for how great powers can develop their relations based on the principles of mutual respect, harmonious coexistence, and mutually beneficial cooperation," he noted.

The Chinese ambassador drew attention to the fact that bilateral relations are "reaching the highest level" under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Political interaction, as well as strategic and comprehensive practical cooperation is being strengthened. Our traditional friendship, passed down from generation to generation, is becoming even deeper," the diplomat emphasized. "And as long as we intensify our cooperation side by side, back to back, the world order is not disturbed, global justice will prevail, hegemony will not succeed, and a global war will be avoided."