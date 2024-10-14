Over 60 Palestinians killed, 220 wounded in Gaza over day

CAIRO, October 14. /TASS/. At least 62 Palestinians have been killed over the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli forces’ operation, the enclave’s Health Ministry reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, 62 people have been killed, 220 wounded in Gaza," the ministry said in a statement published on its Telegram channel. According to the Health Ministry, "the total number of victims of Israeli aggression has increased to 42,289 since the beginning of the military operation, with another 98,684 people injured."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East after supporters of Hamas entered Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave with the aim of destroying the military and political structure of Hamas and freeing all those kidnapped. The fighting in the Gaza Strip continues to this day.