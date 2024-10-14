US must stop backing 'Taiwan’s independence' — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, October 14. /TASS/. The United States should withdraw its support for the forces pushing for "Taiwan’s independence" if it really seeks peace in the Taiwan Strait, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing, responding to the US State Department's expressed concern over the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) exercises launched near the island on Monday.

"If the US truly is concerned about peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and regional prosperity, it should in good faith abide by the ‘one China’ principle and the three Sino-US joint communiques, and fulfill the commitment ‘not to support Taiwan's independence’ made by the US leadership," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted.

Mao Ning also urged Washington to "stop arming Taiwan, thus sending false signals to the separatist forces promoting ‘the island’s independence.’" She emphasized that "Taiwan is China's internal political affair, and that it will not allow external interference."

Taiwanese administration head Lai Qingde said during a speech on October 10 that Taipei remains committed to keeping the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. The island will defend its "state sovereignty," he said. In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated that Taiwan was a part of China, and would never be an independent country.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when remains of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after losing the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan to be a province of the People's Republic of China.