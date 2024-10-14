Israeli army attacks 200 more Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in past day

TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has struck about 200 targets of the Shiite Hezbollah organization in Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the army press service said.

According to the report, the strikes targeted military facilities, including missile installations, positions for launching anti-tank missiles, as well as warehouses with weapons and ammunition.

Meanwhile, ground units continue "limited, localized, targeted raids" in southern Lebanon. Israeli troops killed "dozens of terrorists" during the fighting, the army added.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that tens of thousands of local residents could return to their homes.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours on October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.