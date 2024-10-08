Israel 'unlikely' to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities — The New York Times

NEW YORK, October 8. /TASS/. Israel may well attack Iran’s military bases, intelligence sites or command centers in retaliation for Tehran's missile strikes, "but it seems unlikely that they will strike Iran’s nuclear facilities," The New York Times reported, citing their sources.

However, the sources point out that Iran’s key nuclear facilities may become targets if Tehran chooses to escalate things further.

"Nonetheless, there is a rising call inside Israel, echoed by some in the United States, to seize the moment — to set back, for years, or more" the Iranian nuclear program, the article reads.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants infiltrated the Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave in order to destroy the military and political structure of Hamas and liberate the hostages. The hostilities in the enclave are still ongoing.

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel as a response for the killings of the key leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran claims that 90% of the missiles hit their intended targets, while Israel says that Iran only launched 180 missiles and most of them were intercepted. Israeli General Staff vowed to "choose the right moment" to surprise Iran with a counter-attack, while Khamenei, speaking Hebrew, warned that the attacks on Israel will only be expanded. On October 2, US President Joe Biden claimed he believed striking nuclear facilities by Israel to be inexpedient.